Examining the Future: Tyler Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60.

The market awaits Tyler Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.39 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.39% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tyler Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.52 2.55 2.44 2.43 EPS Actual 2.91 2.78 2.43 2.52 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 6.00 5.00

Tyler Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Tyler Technologies were trading at $509.06 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Tyler Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tyler Technologies.

With 3 analyst ratings, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $620.0, indicating a potential 21.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Guidewire Software, Samsara and PTC, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Guidewire Software, with an average 1-year price target of $284.44, suggesting a potential 44.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Samsara, with an average 1-year price target of $45.38, suggesting a potential 91.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PTC, with an average 1-year price target of $228.57, suggesting a potential 55.1% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Guidewire Software, Samsara and PTC, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tyler Technologies Neutral 10.19% $273.18M 2.37% Guidewire Software Outperform 22.32% $231.81M 3.68% Samsara Outperform 30.41% $300.98M -1.43% PTC Outperform 24.16% $533.91M 4.10%

Key Takeaway:

Tyler Technologies is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Tyler Technologies is at the top among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to the other companies.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Financial Insights: Tyler Technologies

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tyler Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.19% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tyler Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Tyler Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.