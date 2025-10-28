Earnings Outlook For Tenaris

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tenaris will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

Investors in Tenaris are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 5.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tenaris's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.77 0.71 0.66 EPS Actual 0.99 0.94 0.94 0.81 Price Change % -6.00 -2.00 -1.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris were trading at $37.11 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tenaris

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tenaris.

Analysts have given Tenaris a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $45.0, indicating a potential 21.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TechnipFMC, NOV and Archrock, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TechnipFMC, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 29.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 56.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Archrock, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 16.46% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for TechnipFMC, NOV and Archrock are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Halliburton Neutral 1.63% $819M 0.17% TechnipFMC Outperform 8.99% $593.30M 8.52% NOV Neutral -1.26% $446M 1.67% Archrock Outperform 41.63% $173.97M 4.56%

Key Takeaway:

Tenaris ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Tenaris Better

Tenaris is one of the largest global producers of oil country tubular goods, which are used primarily in the construction of oil and gas wells. Its production facilities are located primarily in the US, Argentina, Mexico, and Italy. Tenaris' premium OCTG products are among the most trusted by oil companies for use in the most challenging applications, including deep-water offshore wells and horizontal shale wells.

Tenaris's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Tenaris's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Tenaris's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenaris's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenaris's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tenaris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

