A Glimpse of Prudential Financial's Earnings Potential

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Prudential Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68.

The market awaits Prudential Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prudential Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.22 3.18 3.26 3.48 EPS Actual 3.58 3.29 2.96 3.48 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 -3.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial were trading at $102.21 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

