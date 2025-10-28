Insights Ahead: Kraft Heinz's Quarterly Earnings

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

The announcement from Kraft Heinz is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.62% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kraft Heinz's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.60 0.78 0.74 EPS Actual 0.69 0.62 0.84 0.75 Price Change % -4.00 1.00 2.00 -1.00

Tracking Kraft Heinz's Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz were trading at $25.59 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Kraft Heinz

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kraft Heinz.

Analysts have provided Kraft Heinz with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $28.0, suggesting a potential 9.42% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kellanova, General Mills and Hershey, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kellanova, with an average 1-year price target of $83.5, suggesting a potential 226.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Mills, with an average 1-year price target of $48.8, suggesting a potential 90.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hershey, with an average 1-year price target of $183.69, suggesting a potential 617.82% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Kellanova, General Mills and Hershey are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kraft Heinz Neutral -1.91% $2.18B -17.23% Kellanova Neutral 0.34% $1.09B 7.45% General Mills Neutral -6.82% $1.53B 12.88% Hershey Neutral 26.04% $796.27M 1.36%

Key Takeaway:

Kraft Heinz ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Kraft Heinz lags behind its peers in financial performance metrics.

Get to Know Kraft Heinz Better

In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create one of North America's largest food and beverage manufacturers. However, the firm now intends to split its global sauces arm from its North American grocery segment in the second half of 2026. Beyond its namesake brands, its portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, and Philadelphia. While the retail channel drives around 85% of its total sales, the firm also maintains a growing foodservice presence. Outside North America, Kraft Heinz's global reach encompasses a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets, which accounts for nearly 25% of its consolidated sales base. The company's products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.

Key Indicators: Kraft Heinz's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Kraft Heinz's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kraft Heinz's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -123.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kraft Heinz's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kraft Heinz's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.