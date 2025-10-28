Earnings Outlook For Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alphabet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27.

Investors in Alphabet are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.02% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alphabet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.16 2.02 2.13 1.85 EPS Actual 2.31 2.81 2.15 2.12 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 -7.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet were trading at $269.27 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Alphabet

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alphabet.

With 32 analyst ratings, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $264.59, indicating a potential 1.74% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Meta Platforms, Reddit and Pinterest, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Meta Platforms, with an average 1-year price target of $880.34, suggesting a potential 226.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Reddit, with an average 1-year price target of $241.09, suggesting a potential 10.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pinterest, with an average 1-year price target of $45.12, suggesting a potential 83.24% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Meta Platforms, Reddit and Pinterest, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alphabet Outperform 13.79% $57.39B 7.96% Meta Platforms Outperform 21.61% $39.02B 9.65% Reddit Buy 77.69% $453.73M 3.88% Pinterest Buy 16.93% $795.22M 0.82%

Key Takeaway:

Alphabet is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Alphabet is at the top. For Return on Equity, Alphabet is positioned in the middle among its peers.

Get to Know Alphabet Better

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alphabet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.79% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Alphabet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Alphabet visit their earnings calendar on our site.

