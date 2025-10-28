Exploring Fiserv's Earnings Expectations

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fiserv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64.

The market awaits Fiserv's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 2.04% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fiserv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.43 2.07 2.48 2.26 EPS Actual 2.47 2.14 2.51 2.30 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 1.00 1.00

Performance of Fiserv Shares

Shares of Fiserv were trading at $126.54 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Fiserv

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fiserv.

Analysts have provided Fiserv with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $149.62, suggesting a potential 18.24% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PayPal Holdings, Block and Fidelity National Info, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PayPal Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $84.0, suggesting a potential 33.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Block, with an average 1-year price target of $85.14, suggesting a potential 32.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fidelity National Info, with an average 1-year price target of $80.43, suggesting a potential 36.44% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for PayPal Holdings, Block and Fidelity National Info, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fiserv Buy 8.01% $3.41B 4.02% PayPal Holdings Neutral 5.11% $3.84B 6.23% Block Buy -1.64% $2.54B 2.47% Fidelity National Info Neutral 5.06% $952M -3.22%

Key Takeaway:

Fiserv ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in consensus rating and third in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Fiserv: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.