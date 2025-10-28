Insights into Chipotle Mexican Grill's Upcoming Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.34% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.28 0.25 0.25 EPS Actual 0.33 0.29 0.25 0.27 Price Change % -13.00 2.00 -3.00 -8.00

Performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill Shares

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill were trading at $41.06 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

With 19 analyst ratings, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $53.26, indicating a potential 29.71% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Restaurant Brands Intl, Darden Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Restaurant Brands Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $74.67, suggesting a potential 81.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Darden Restaurants, with an average 1-year price target of $225.81, suggesting a potential 449.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Texas Roadhouse, with an average 1-year price target of $189.86, suggesting a potential 362.4% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Restaurant Brands Intl, Darden Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chipotle Mexican Grill Outperform 3.04% $838.23M 12.43% Restaurant Brands Intl Neutral 15.87% $815M 5.88% Darden Restaurants Buy 10.44% $623.40M 11.36% Texas Roadhouse Neutral 12.74% $265.42M 8.77%

Key Takeaway:

Chipotle Mexican Grill ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it falls behind in Consensus rating. In terms of Return on Equity, Chipotle Mexican Grill is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into Chipotle Mexican Grill's Background

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Breaking Down Chipotle Mexican Grill's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chipotle Mexican Grill showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.04% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chipotle Mexican Grill's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.35.

To track all earnings releases for Chipotle Mexican Grill visit their earnings calendar on our site.

