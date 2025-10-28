An Overview of Phillips 66's Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Phillips 66 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11.

The market awaits Phillips 66's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.70, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.68 -0.72 -0.23 1.66 EPS Actual 2.38 -0.90 -0.15 2.04 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 -2.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Phillips 66's Stock

Shares of Phillips 66 were trading at $135.42 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Phillips 66

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 has received a total of 13 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $147.77, the consensus suggests a potential 9.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Valero Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $186.5, suggesting a potential 37.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Marathon Petroleum, with an average 1-year price target of $202.82, suggesting a potential 49.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for HF Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $59.0, suggesting a potential 56.43% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phillips 66 Neutral -12.60% $3.43B 3.20% Valero Energy Outperform -2.15% $1.76B 4.57% Marathon Petroleum Outperform -10.85% $2.98B 7.37% HF Sinclair Buy -13.54% $398M 2.23%

Key Takeaway:

Phillips 66 ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Phillips 66: A Closer Look

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

A Deep Dive into Phillips 66's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Phillips 66's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

