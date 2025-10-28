Earnings Preview: Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Microsoft will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66.

The market awaits Microsoft's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.28 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.95% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Microsoft's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 3.37 3.22 3.10 3.1 EPS Actual 3.65 3.46 3.23 3.3 Price Change % 4.00 8.00 -6.00 -6.0

Tracking Microsoft's Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft were trading at $531.52 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Microsoft

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Microsoft.

With 28 analyst ratings, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $635.79, indicating a potential 19.62% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oracle, ServiceNow and Palo Alto Networks, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Oracle, with an average 1-year price target of $335.04, suggesting a potential 36.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ServiceNow, with an average 1-year price target of $1208.33, suggesting a potential 127.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Palo Alto Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $219.14, suggesting a potential 58.77% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Oracle, ServiceNow and Palo Alto Networks are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Microsoft Outperform 18.10% $52.43B 8.19% Oracle Outperform 12.17% $10.04B 13.12% ServiceNow Outperform 22.38% $2.49B 3.65% Palo Alto Networks Outperform 15.84% $1.86B 3.37%

Key Takeaway:

Microsoft is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. Microsoft is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Microsoft's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Microsoft's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.19%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

To track all earnings releases for Microsoft visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.