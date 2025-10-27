Earnings Preview For Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

Amerant Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.6% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Amerant Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.40 0.33 0.21 EPS Actual 0.57 0.24 0.50 0.27 Price Change % 1.00 -13.00 5.00 2.00

Market Performance of Amerant Bancorp's Stock

Shares of Amerant Bancorp were trading at $17.56 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

