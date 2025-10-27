What to Expect from TPG RE Finance Trust's Earnings

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TPG RE Finance Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Anticipation surrounds TPG RE Finance Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.42% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TPG RE Finance Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.25 0.26 0.27 EPS Actual 0.24 0.24 0.10 0.28 Price Change % 4.00 1.00 -5.00 6.00

Tracking TPG RE Finance Trust's Stock Performance

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust were trading at $8.89 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about TPG RE Finance Trust

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding TPG RE Finance Trust.

Analysts have provided TPG RE Finance Trust with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $11.0, suggesting a potential 23.73% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 46.23% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Franklin BSP Realty Trust are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BrightSpire Capital Buy -4.71% $35.75M -2.32% Franklin BSP Realty Trust Buy -13.16% $49.29M 1.29%

Key Takeaway:

TPG RE Finance Trust ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into TPG RE Finance Trust's Background

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments consisting of first mortgage loans and senior participation interests in first mortgage loans secured by institutional-quality properties in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over time through cash distributions and capital appreciation. It focuses on directly originating and selectively acquiring floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate properties undergoing some form of transition and value creation.

Financial Insights: TPG RE Finance Trust

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TPG RE Finance Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.75% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: TPG RE Finance Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 39.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG RE Finance Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG RE Finance Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, TPG RE Finance Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for TPG RE Finance Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.