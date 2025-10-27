What to Expect from Caesars Entertainment's Earnings

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Caesars Entertainment to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The announcement from Caesars Entertainment is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.47 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Caesars Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.18 -0.12 0.12 EPS Actual -0.39 -0.54 0.05 -0.04 Price Change % -2.00 -3.00 -1.00 -8.00

Performance of Caesars Entertainment Shares

Shares of Caesars Entertainment were trading at $22.225 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Caesars Entertainment

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Caesars Entertainment.

With 11 analyst ratings, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $38.36, indicating a potential 72.6% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Red Rock Resorts, Brightstar Lottery and Super Group (SGHC), three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Red Rock Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $63.38, suggesting a potential 185.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Brightstar Lottery, with an average 1-year price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential 13.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Super Group (SGHC), with an average 1-year price target of $16.55, suggesting a potential 25.53% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Red Rock Resorts, Brightstar Lottery and Super Group (SGHC) are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Caesars Entertainment Outperform 2.72% $1.49B -2.06% Red Rock Resorts Outperform 8.20% $332.06M 25.04% Brightstar Lottery Buy 2.77% $274M -3.66% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 30.24% $169M -0.61%

Key Takeaway:

Caesars Entertainment ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

A Deep Dive into Caesars Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Caesars Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

