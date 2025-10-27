What to Expect from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 1.02% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.28 0.13 0.03 EPS Actual 0.23 0.11 -0.12 -0.18 Price Change % -1.00 4.00 0.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were trading at $38.93 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $50.6, suggesting a potential 29.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Veracyte, GRAIL and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veracyte, with an average 1-year price target of $42.5, suggesting a potential 9.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GRAIL, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 105.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $104.5, suggesting a potential 168.43% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Veracyte, GRAIL and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Buy 44.34% $85.78M 3.74% Veracyte Buy 13.75% $89.77M -0.08% GRAIL Buy 11.18% $-17.77M -4.82% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Buy 13.24% $143.49M -77.79%

Key Takeaway:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of return on equity.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, abiprubart, and mavrilimumab.

Breaking Down Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

