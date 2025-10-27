Exploring W.P. Carey's Earnings Expectations

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that W.P. Carey will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

Investors in W.P. Carey are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.43 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.59% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at W.P. Carey's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.19 1.19 1.18 EPS Actual 1.28 1.17 1.21 1.18 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 3.00 -1.00

Performance of W.P. Carey Shares

Shares of W.P. Carey were trading at $66.81 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on W.P. Carey

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding W.P. Carey.

The consensus rating for W.P. Carey is Neutral, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $67.5 implies a potential 1.03% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Essential Properties, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Essential Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $35.5, suggesting a potential 46.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Broadstone Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $20.2, suggesting a potential 69.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Global Net Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 86.53% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Essential Properties, Broadstone Net Lease and Global Net Lease are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity W.P. Carey Neutral 10.55% $382.71M 0.62% Essential Properties Outperform 23.74% $143.08M 1.71% Broadstone Net Lease Outperform 6.68% $107.98M 0.68% Global Net Lease Outperform -14.13% $112.89M -1.90%

Key Takeaway:

W.P. Carey ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, W.P. Carey's performance is stable when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering W.P. Carey: A Closer Look

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. majority of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. Its Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, W.P. Carey showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.55% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, W.P. Carey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

