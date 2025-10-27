Exploring Incyte's Earnings Expectations

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Incyte will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

Anticipation surrounds Incyte's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.23 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.23% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Incyte's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.03 1.55 1.09 EPS Actual 1.57 1.16 1.43 1.07 Price Change % 0.00 4.00 -3.00 0.00

Performance of Incyte Shares

Shares of Incyte were trading at $91.28 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Incyte

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Incyte.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Incyte, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $83.85, suggesting a potential 8.14% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genmab, United Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genmab, with an average 1-year price target of $40.4, suggesting a potential 55.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $484.23, suggesting a potential 430.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Neurocrine Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $164.0, suggesting a potential 79.67% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Genmab, United Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Incyte Neutral 16.46% $1.14B 10.33% Genmab Buy 18.74% $868M 6.34% United Therapeutics Buy 11.71% $711M 4.43% Neurocrine Biosciences Outperform 16.49% $676.20M 4.11%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Incyte is rated as Neutral, which is in the middle compared to its peers. Incyte has the highest revenue growth among its peers. When it comes to gross profit, Incyte ranks at the top. However, Incyte has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Incyte

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's leading drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

A Deep Dive into Incyte's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Incyte's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Incyte's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Incyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

