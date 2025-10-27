An Overview of Hubbell's Earnings

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hubbell to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.98.

Investors in Hubbell are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hubbell's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.38 3.73 4.02 4.45 EPS Actual 4.93 3.50 4.10 4.49 Price Change % 2.00 4.00 0.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Hubbell's Stock

Shares of Hubbell were trading at $434.39 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Hubbell

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hubbell.

Analysts have given Hubbell a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $467.33, indicating a potential 7.58% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of nVent Electric, Nextracker and Acuity, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for nVent Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $107.0, suggesting a potential 75.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nextracker, with an average 1-year price target of $92.7, suggesting a potential 78.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acuity, with an average 1-year price target of $393.0, suggesting a potential 9.53% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for nVent Electric, Nextracker and Acuity, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hubbell Neutral 2.19% $552.10M 7.22% nVent Electric Outperform 30.18% $371.80M 3.07% Nextracker Buy 4.75% $281.73M 7.74% Acuity Outperform 2.59% $570.20M 4.29%

Key Takeaway:

Hubbell ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with some peers showing higher growth rates. In terms of gross profit, Hubbell is at the top compared to its peers. However, its return on equity is lower than some peers, positioning it in the middle. Overall, Hubbell's performance is solid but there is room for improvement in certain areas to align with top-performing peers.

Delving into Hubbell's Background

Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the eponymous company was the conduit through which the pull-chain lamp socket was originally sold. Hubbell has since grown into an electricity transmission and distribution behemoth, housing more than 75 brands that sell components found on power lines, electrical substations, and within commercial and industrial buildings. The company's primary operations are within the United States, where around 90% of revenue is derived.

Hubbell: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Hubbell's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hubbell's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Hubbell adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

