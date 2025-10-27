Examining the Future: Neurocrine Biosciences's Earnings Outlook

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Neurocrine Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.38 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.09 1.71 1.51 EPS Actual 1.65 0.70 1.69 1.81 Price Change % -6.00 8.00 -19.00 -3.00

Performance of Neurocrine Biosciences Shares

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences were trading at $144.0 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Neurocrine Biosciences

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Neurocrine Biosciences.

The consensus rating for Neurocrine Biosciences is Outperform, derived from 13 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $164.0 implies a potential 13.89% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roivant Sciences and Exact Sciences, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Roivant Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $19.94, suggesting a potential 86.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $63.73, suggesting a potential 55.74% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Roivant Sciences and Exact Sciences are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Neurocrine Biosciences Outperform 16.49% $676.20M 4.11% Roivant Sciences Buy -72.84% $2.02M -4.95% Exact Sciences Outperform 15.99% $562.45M -0.05%

Key Takeaway:

Neurocrine Biosciences ranks highest in revenue growth and gross profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Neurocrine Biosciences: A Closer Look

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Financial Milestones: Neurocrine Biosciences's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

