Insights Ahead: Edison Intl's Quarterly Earnings

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Edison Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

The announcement from Edison Intl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.94% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Edison Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.19 1.09 1.38 EPS Actual 0.97 1.37 1.05 1.51 Price Change % 2.00 -9.00 6.00 0.00

Tracking Edison Intl's Stock Performance

Shares of Edison Intl were trading at $57.81 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Edison Intl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Edison Intl.

The consensus rating for Edison Intl is Neutral, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $63.44 implies a potential 9.74% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Edison Intl, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Edison Intl are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Edison Intl Neutral 4.77% $1.81B 2.29%

Key Takeaway:

Edison Intl is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for revenue growth. The company is at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Edison Intl is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Edison Intl

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that distributes electricity to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale power generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

Understanding the Numbers: Edison Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Edison Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.77% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Edison Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edison Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edison Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Edison Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.