A Look at Carrier Global's Upcoming Earnings Report

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Carrier Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Anticipation surrounds Carrier Global's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 4.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Carrier Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.58 0.48 0.82 EPS Actual 0.92 0.65 0.54 0.77 Price Change % -5.00 3.00 -2.00 1.00

Market Performance of Carrier Global's Stock

Shares of Carrier Global were trading at $57.84 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Carrier Global

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Carrier Global.

Analysts have provided Carrier Global with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $74.23, suggesting a potential 28.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Johnson Controls Intl, Lennox Intl and Carlisle Companies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Johnson Controls Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $116.0, suggesting a potential 100.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lennox Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $584.0, suggesting a potential 909.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Carlisle Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $390.0, suggesting a potential 574.27% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Johnson Controls Intl, Lennox Intl and Carlisle Companies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carrier Global Outperform 3.02% $1.77B 4.14% Johnson Controls Intl Neutral 2.61% $2.25B 4.43% Lennox Intl Neutral -4.76% $468.60M 24.95% Carlisle Companies Outperform -0.08% $541.10M 11.93%

Key Takeaway:

Carrier Global ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Carrier Global is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Carrier Global's Background

Carrier Global provides HVAC and refrigeration products and services that serve the global residential, commercial, and transportation markets. The company's HVAC businesses account for approximately 85% of consolidated revenue, with residential and light commercial HVAC and commercial HVAC representing about 60% and 25% of total revenue, respectively. Carrier's refrigeration segment, which accounts for approximately 15% of consolidated revenue, consists of its transportation refrigeration and Sensitech supply chain monitoring products and services.

Carrier Global's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carrier Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

