Insights into Xylem's Upcoming Earnings

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Xylem will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

The market awaits Xylem's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xylem's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.95 1.13 1.11 EPS Actual 1.26 1.03 1.18 1.11 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 0.00 -2.00

Tracking Xylem's Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem were trading at $148.25 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Xylem

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Xylem.

The consensus rating for Xylem is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $158.5, there's a potential 6.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingersoll Rand, Dover and Pentair, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingersoll Rand, with an average 1-year price target of $88.5, suggesting a potential 40.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dover, with an average 1-year price target of $199.0, suggesting a potential 34.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pentair, with an average 1-year price target of $122.88, suggesting a potential 17.11% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ingersoll Rand, Dover and Pentair, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xylem Buy 6.09% $892M 2.06% Ingersoll Rand Neutral 4.58% $824.90M -1.12% Dover Neutral 4.75% $833.59M 4.00% Pentair Outperform 2.88% $418.60M 4.94%

Key Takeaway:

Xylem ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Xylem is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Xylem

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $8.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

Xylem: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Xylem displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xylem's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xylem's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Xylem's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Xylem visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.