A Look at PPG Indus's Upcoming Earnings Report

PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PPG Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

Anticipation surrounds PPG Indus's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 5.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PPG Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.22 1.62 1.65 2.15 EPS Actual 2.22 1.72 1.61 2.13 Price Change % -5.00 5.00 -6.00 1.00

Performance of PPG Indus Shares

Shares of PPG Indus were trading at $103.5 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PPG Indus

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PPG Indus.

Analysts have provided PPG Indus with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $121.43, suggesting a potential 17.32% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intl Flavors & Fragrances, RPM International and DuPont de Nemours, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $80.3, suggesting a potential 22.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPM International, with an average 1-year price target of $126.25, suggesting a potential 21.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $97.6, suggesting a potential 5.7% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, RPM International and DuPont de Nemours are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PPG Indus Neutral -0.94% $1.76B 6.21% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Buy -4.33% $1.03B 4.44% RPM International Neutral 7.36% $893.22M 7.63% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 2.71% $1.22B 0.26%

Key Takeaway:

PPG Indus ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

About PPG Indus

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PPG Indus

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PPG Indus's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

