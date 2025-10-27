Uncovering Potential: Sherwin-Williams's Earnings Preview

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sherwin-Williams will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.45.

Investors in Sherwin-Williams are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.41 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.84% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sherwin-Williams's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.79 2.16 2.06 3.54 EPS Actual 3.38 2.25 2.09 3.37 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 -2.00 0.00

Tracking Sherwin-Williams's Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams were trading at $334.0 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sherwin-Williams

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sherwin-Williams.

With 6 analyst ratings, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $386.33, indicating a potential 15.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ecolab, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ecolab, with an average 1-year price target of $299.29, suggesting a potential 10.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $97.6, suggesting a potential 70.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $121.43, suggesting a potential 63.64% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ecolab, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sherwin-Williams Neutral 0.69% $3.12B 17.69% Ecolab Neutral 0.99% $1.80B 5.76% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 2.71% $1.22B 0.26% PPG Indus Neutral -0.94% $1.76B 6.21%

Key Takeaway:

Sherwin-Williams ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Sherwin-Williams: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sherwin-Williams showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.9, Sherwin-Williams faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Sherwin-Williams visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.