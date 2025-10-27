A Preview Of American Tower's Earnings

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect American Tower to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01.

The market awaits American Tower's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Tower's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.6 2.60 2.31 2.54 EPS Actual 2.6 2.75 2.32 2.64 Price Change % -3.0 2.00 -1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower were trading at $191.52 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on American Tower

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding American Tower.

Analysts have provided American Tower with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $239.18, suggesting a potential 24.89% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Equinix, Digital Realty Trust and Public Storage, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Equinix, with an average 1-year price target of $913.75, suggesting a potential 377.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Digital Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $186.33, suggesting a potential 2.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Public Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $313.38, suggesting a potential 63.63% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Equinix, Digital Realty Trust and Public Storage, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Tower Outperform 3.23% $1.94B 10.12% Equinix Outperform 4.49% $1.17B 2.63% Digital Realty Trust Neutral 5.63% $831.62M 0.26% Public Storage Neutral 2.38% $883.09M 6.04%

Key Takeaway:

American Tower ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Tower

American Tower owns and operates about 150,000 wireless towers throughout the US, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 30 data centers in 11 US markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market generated by the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the US, which accounted for about half of total revenue in 2024. Outside the US, American Tower operates about 48,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 27,000 towers in Europe, and 32,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

American Tower: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Tower's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.23% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Tower's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 12.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

