Two Harbors Inv's Earnings Outlook

Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Two Harbors Inv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Investors in Two Harbors Inv are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.32% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Two Harbors Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.40 0.34 0.33 EPS Actual 0.28 0.24 0.20 0.13 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 7.00 -7.00

Market Performance of Two Harbors Inv's Stock

Shares of Two Harbors Inv were trading at $9.77 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Two Harbors Inv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.