Earnings Preview For Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Custom Truck One Source to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Custom Truck One Source are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 8.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Custom Truck One Source's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 0.05 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.08 0.12 -0.07 Price Change % 9.00 -3.00 20.00 3.00

Performance of Custom Truck One Source Shares

Shares of Custom Truck One Source were trading at $6.39 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 84.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Custom Truck One Source

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Custom Truck One Source.

Analysts have given Custom Truck One Source a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target is $6.88, indicating a potential 7.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Distribution Solns Gr, Xometry and Boise Cascade, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Distribution Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 541.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Xometry, with an average 1-year price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential 608.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boise Cascade, with an average 1-year price target of $96.75, suggesting a potential 1414.08% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Distribution Solns Gr, Xometry and Boise Cascade, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Custom Truck One Source Underperform 20.91% $102.54M -3.54% Distribution Solns Gr Outperform 14.31% $170.08M 0.78% Xometry Neutral 22.59% $65.18M -9.11% Boise Cascade Buy -3.20% $298.65M 2.90%

Key Takeaway:

Custom Truck One Source is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity than one of its peers. The Consensus rating for Custom Truck One Source is Underperform, suggesting a less favorable outlook compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, forestry, telecom, waste management, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segment includes Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). It generates maximum revenue from the TES segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Custom Truck One Source's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Custom Truck One Source's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Custom Truck One Source's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Custom Truck One Source's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.