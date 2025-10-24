Confluent's Earnings Outlook

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Confluent will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Confluent's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 32.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Confluent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.10 Price Change % -33.00 -18.00 25.00 13.00

Confluent Share Price Analysis

Shares of Confluent were trading at $22.87 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Confluent

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Confluent.

Confluent has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $24.93, the consensus suggests a potential 9.01% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Klaviyo, NICE and Riot Platforms, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Klaviyo, with an average 1-year price target of $44.42, suggesting a potential 94.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NICE, with an average 1-year price target of $211.43, suggesting a potential 824.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Riot Platforms, with an average 1-year price target of $24.52, suggesting a potential 7.21% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Klaviyo, NICE and Riot Platforms, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Confluent Outperform 20.13% $208.12M -7.85% Klaviyo Outperform 31.91% $221.88M -2.25% NICE Neutral 9.38% $485.11M 5.18% Riot Platforms Outperform 118.50% $61.95M 7.03%

Key Takeaway:

Confluent ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Confluent's Background

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Confluent's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Confluent displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -29.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.04. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

