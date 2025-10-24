Uncovering Potential: Enterprise Finl Servs's Earnings Preview

Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Enterprise Finl Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

Investors in Enterprise Finl Servs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.43% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Finl Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.17 1.16 1.14 EPS Actual 1.37 1.31 1.32 1.29 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 4.00 3.00

Tracking Enterprise Finl Servs's Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Finl Servs were trading at $54.38 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

