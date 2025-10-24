Bank of Hawaii's Earnings: A Preview

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of Hawaii will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Anticipation surrounds Bank of Hawaii's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.41% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.89 0.83 0.82 EPS Actual 1.06 0.97 0.85 0.93 Price Change % 0.00 4.00 2.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii were trading at $62.3 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

