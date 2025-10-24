Insights into Nucor's Upcoming Earnings

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nucor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16.

Anticipation surrounds Nucor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.68% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nucor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.67 0.64 0.63 1.47 EPS Actual 2.60 0.77 1.22 1.49 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 4.00 -6.00

Nucor Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nucor were trading at $138.45 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Nucor

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Nucor.

The consensus rating for Nucor is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $156.33, there's a potential 12.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Steel Dynamics and Reliance, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Steel Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $163.14, suggesting a potential 17.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Reliance, with an average 1-year price target of $318.0, suggesting a potential 129.69% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Steel Dynamics and Reliance are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nucor Neutral 4.69% $1.22B 2.97% Steel Dynamics Outperform 5.76% $618.47M 4.52% Reliance Outperform -0.24% $1.09B 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

Nucor ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and return on equity.

Discovering Nucor: A Closer Look

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Nucor's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Nucor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Nucor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Nucor

