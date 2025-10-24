A Peek at Crane Holdings's Future Earnings

Crane Holdings (NYSE:CR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Crane Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48.

Crane Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 4.41% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Crane Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.31 1.21 1.32 EPS Actual 1.49 1.39 1.26 1.38 Price Change % 4.00 7.00 12.00 4.00

Crane Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Crane Holdings were trading at $192.24 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Crane Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Crane Holdings.

The consensus rating for Crane Holdings is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $221.25, there's a potential 15.09% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stanley Black & Decker, Donaldson and IDEX, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stanley Black & Decker, with an average 1-year price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential 57.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Donaldson, with an average 1-year price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential 58.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IDEX, with an average 1-year price target of $197.4, suggesting a potential 2.68% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Stanley Black & Decker, Donaldson and IDEX, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crane Buy 9.19% $242.30M 4.74% Stanley Black & Decker Neutral -1.97% $1.07B 1.14% Donaldson Neutral 4.84% $338.80M 7.83% IDEX Buy 7.21% $392.20M 3.32%

Key Takeaway:

Crane Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Crane Holdings

Crane is a diversified industrial firm that manufactures a broad range of products, including valves, pumps, aerospace components, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels. Its business is organized into two segments: aerospace and electronics, and process flow technologies. Crane generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Crane Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Crane Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crane Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Crane Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

