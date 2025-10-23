Earnings Preview: Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Gorman-Rupp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.
The announcement from Gorman-Rupp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gorman-Rupp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.44
|0.45
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.46
|0.42
|0.49
|Price Change %
|8.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|-2.00
Tracking Gorman-Rupp's Stock Performance
Shares of Gorman-Rupp were trading at $48.18 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Gorman-Rupp visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.