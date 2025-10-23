Earnings Preview: Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Gorman-Rupp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The announcement from Gorman-Rupp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gorman-Rupp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.44 0.45 0.55 EPS Actual 0.60 0.46 0.42 0.49 Price Change % 8.00 0.00 -3.00 -2.00

Tracking Gorman-Rupp's Stock Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp were trading at $48.18 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.