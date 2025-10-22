Examining the Future: Community Health Sys's Earnings Outlook

Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Community Health Sys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

The market awaits Community Health Sys's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 25.26% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Community Health Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.05 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.03 -0.42 -0.30 Price Change % -25.00 19.00 8.00 -23.00

Community Health Sys Share Price Analysis

Shares of Community Health Sys were trading at $3.15 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Community Health Sys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.