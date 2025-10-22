Earnings Outlook For Ladder Cap

Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ladder Cap to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Ladder Cap's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ladder Cap's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.22 0.28 0.26 EPS Actual 0.23 0.20 0.27 0.30 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 1.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Ladder Cap's Stock

Shares of Ladder Cap were trading at $10.9 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ladder Cap

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ladder Cap.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Ladder Cap, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $12.0, suggesting a potential 10.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BrightSpire Capital, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BrightSpire Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 40.37% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and BrightSpire Capital are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin BSP Realty Trust Buy -13.16% $49.29M 1.29% BrightSpire Capital Buy -4.71% $35.75M -2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Ladder Cap outperforms peers in revenue growth with a positive percentage, indicating strong performance. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity compared to peers. This suggests potential areas for improvement to enhance profitability and efficiency.

All You Need to Know About Ladder Cap

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is in commercial real estate finance. The company originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. The company's investment activities include: (i) Primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties; and (iii) investing in investment-grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate. The company has three reportable segments include loans: which derives maximum profit; securities; and real estate.

Financial Milestones: Ladder Cap's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ladder Cap's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -25.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ladder Cap's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ladder Cap's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ladder Cap's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, Ladder Cap adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ladder Cap visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.