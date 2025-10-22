Byline Bancorp's Earnings: A Preview

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Byline Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

The announcement from Byline Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Byline Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.62 0.61 0.65 EPS Actual 0.75 0.64 0.69 0.70 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 3.00 1.00

Byline Bancorp Share Price Analysis

Shares of Byline Bancorp were trading at $26.94 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.