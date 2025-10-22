Earnings Preview For Bread Finl Hldgs

Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bread Finl Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14.

Bread Finl Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.24, leading to a 3.72% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bread Finl Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.90 2.23 0.37 1.86 EPS Actual 3.14 2.86 0.41 1.84 Price Change % 4.00 0.00 -1.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Bread Finl Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Bread Finl Hldgs were trading at $60.93 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Bread Finl Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bread Finl Hldgs.

Analysts have given Bread Finl Hldgs a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target is $62.43, indicating a potential 2.46% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dave, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Dave are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dave Outperform 64.46% $114.47M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Bread Finl Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the lowest growth rate of 64.46%. In terms of Gross Profit, Bread Finl Hldgs also lags behind, reporting the lowest figure at $114.47M. Additionally, its Return on Equity stands at 4.34%, placing it at the lower end compared to its peers.

Discovering Bread Finl Hldgs: A Closer Look

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private-label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains a minority interest in spun-off LoyaltyOne, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Bread Finl Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bread Finl Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.34.

