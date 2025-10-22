Uncovering Potential: FirstService's Earnings Preview

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect FirstService to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70.

Anticipation surrounds FirstService's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.30, which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FirstService's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.41 0.83 1.38 1.42 EPS Actual 1.71 0.92 1.34 1.63 Price Change % 3.00 -1.00 -1.00 0.00

Market Performance of FirstService's Stock

Shares of FirstService were trading at $185.01 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on FirstService

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FirstService.

With 1 analyst ratings, FirstService has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $211.0, indicating a potential 14.05% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Colliers International Gr, Opendoor Technologies and Compass, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colliers International Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $179.17, suggesting a potential 3.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Opendoor Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $1.07, suggesting a potential 99.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Compass, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 94.32% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Colliers International Gr, Opendoor Technologies and Compass, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FirstService Neutral 9.12% $480.40M 3.75% Colliers International Gr Outperform 18.28% $549.59M 0.29% Opendoor Technologies Underperform 3.71% $128M -4.55% Compass Buy 21.11% $373.90M 5.82%

Key Takeaway:

FirstService ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind FirstService

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives. FirstService Brands generates the majority of the company's revenue and provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue generated in Canada.

Breaking Down FirstService's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FirstService's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FirstService's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FirstService's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FirstService's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FirstService's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.24.

To track all earnings releases for FirstService visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.