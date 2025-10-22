A Glimpse of Tractor Supply's Earnings Potential

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tractor Supply to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

Investors in Tractor Supply are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.02% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tractor Supply's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.37 0.46 0.45 EPS Actual 0.81 0.34 0.44 0.45 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 0.00 -1.00

Tracking Tractor Supply's Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply were trading at $54.77 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Tractor Supply

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tractor Supply.

Analysts have provided Tractor Supply with 15 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $65.07, suggesting a potential 18.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ulta Beauty, Dick's Sporting Goods and Chewy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ulta Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $582.87, suggesting a potential 964.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dick's Sporting Goods, with an average 1-year price target of $252.83, suggesting a potential 361.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.64, suggesting a potential 14.84% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ulta Beauty, Dick's Sporting Goods and Chewy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tractor Supply Outperform 4.55% $1.64B 18.19% Ulta Beauty Outperform 9.26% $1.09B 10.36% Dick's Sporting Goods Outperform 4.98% $1.35B 11.90% Chewy Outperform 8.59% $942.20M 16.20%

Key Takeaway:

Tractor Supply ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Tractor Supply Better

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,335 of its namesake banners in 49 states, along with 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities rather than urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2024, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (26%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (23%).

Financial Milestones: Tractor Supply's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tractor Supply showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.55% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tractor Supply's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tractor Supply's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Tractor Supply visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.