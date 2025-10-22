Earnings Preview: STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Investors in STMicroelectronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.18 0.35 0.33 EPS Actual 0.06 0.07 0.37 0.37 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics were trading at $30.54 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on STMicroelectronics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding STMicroelectronics.

Analysts have given STMicroelectronics a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $37.5, indicating a potential 22.79% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Credo Technology Group, First Solar and ON Semiconductor, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Credo Technology Group, with an average 1-year price target of $156.67, suggesting a potential 413.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for First Solar, with an average 1-year price target of $257.65, suggesting a potential 743.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ON Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $55.64, suggesting a potential 82.19% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Credo Technology Group, First Solar and ON Semiconductor, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Astera Labs Outperform 149.74% $145.56M 4.70% Credo Technology Group Outperform 273.57% $150.37M 8.67% First Solar Buy 8.58% $499.85M 4.09% ON Semiconductor Neutral -15.36% $551.90M 2.13%

Key Takeaway:

STMicroelectronics ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconducteurs in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

STMicroelectronics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining STMicroelectronics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: STMicroelectronics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): STMicroelectronics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: STMicroelectronics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for STMicroelectronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.