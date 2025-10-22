TransUnion Earnings Preview

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TransUnion will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

TransUnion bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.97 0.96 1.01 EPS Actual 1.08 1.05 0.97 1.04 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -1.00 -2.00

Market Performance of TransUnion's Stock

Shares of TransUnion were trading at $80.94 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on TransUnion

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TransUnion.

TransUnion has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $105.33, the consensus suggests a potential 30.13% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UL Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton and CACI International, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UL Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential 11.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Booz Allen Hamilton, with an average 1-year price target of $116.25, suggesting a potential 43.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CACI International, with an average 1-year price target of $568.6, suggesting a potential 602.5% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for UL Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton and CACI International, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TransUnion Outperform 9.50% $669.80M 2.46% UL Solutions Neutral 6.30% $383M 8.82% Booz Allen Hamilton Neutral -0.61% $1.50B 26.02% CACI International Buy 13.04% $206.68M 4.15%

Key Takeaway:

TransUnion ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know TransUnion Better

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries. About 20%-25% of its revenue comes from international markets.

Key Indicators: TransUnion's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

