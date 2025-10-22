A Look Ahead: Carpenter Tech's Earnings Forecast

Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Carpenter Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15.

Investors in Carpenter Tech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 3.36% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Carpenter Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.05 1.74 1.61 1.59 EPS Actual 2.21 1.88 1.66 1.73 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 0.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Tech were trading at $249.0 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

