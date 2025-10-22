Uncovering Potential: CBRE Group's Earnings Preview

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CBRE Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

The announcement from CBRE Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 0.43% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CBRE Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.77 2.23 1.06 EPS Actual 1.19 0.86 2.32 1.20 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 0.00 -1.00

CBRE Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of CBRE Group were trading at $160.88 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CBRE Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CBRE Group.

The consensus rating for CBRE Group is Outperform, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $170.0 implies a potential 5.67% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CoStar Group, Zillow Gr and FirstService, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CoStar Group, with an average 1-year price target of $98.67, suggesting a potential 38.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Zillow Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $90.38, suggesting a potential 43.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FirstService, with an average 1-year price target of $211.0, suggesting a potential 31.15% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for CoStar Group, Zillow Gr and FirstService, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CBRE Group Outperform 16.24% $1.81B 2.60% CoStar Group Buy 15.27% $613.50M 0.07% Zillow Gr Outperform 14.51% $489M 0.04% FirstService Neutral 9.12% $480.40M 3.75%

Key Takeaway:

CBRE Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

Discovering CBRE Group: A Closer Look

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

CBRE Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CBRE Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

