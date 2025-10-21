Earnings Preview: Getty Realty

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Getty Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Investors in Getty Realty are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Getty Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.59 0.59 0.58 EPS Actual 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.59 Price Change % 1.00 -3.00 3.00 1.00

Market Performance of Getty Realty's Stock

Shares of Getty Realty were trading at $27.45 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Getty Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Getty Realty.

Analysts have provided Getty Realty with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $30.0, suggesting a potential 9.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Netstreit, InvenTrust Properties and Curbline Properties, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Netstreit, with an average 1-year price target of $20.38, suggesting a potential 25.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for InvenTrust Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 16.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Curbline Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential 4.08% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Netstreit, InvenTrust Properties and Curbline Properties, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Getty Realty Buy 6.65% $50.81M 1.36% Netstreit Outperform 22.76% $40.67M 0.25% InvenTrust Properties Neutral 9.09% $51.88M 5.38% Curbline Properties Neutral 47.04% $30.77M 0.54%

Key Takeaway:

Getty Realty ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is the real estate investment trust in the U.S. specializing in the acquisition, financing, and development of convenience, automotive, and other single tenant retail real estate. The company's portfolio includes convenience stores, car washes, automotive service centers (gasoline and repair, oil and maintenance, tire and battery, collision), automotive parts retailers, and certain other freestanding retail properties, including drive-thru quick service restaurants. It generates majority of the revenue in the form of rental income.

Key Indicators: Getty Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Getty Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Getty Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Getty Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, Getty Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Getty Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

