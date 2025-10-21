Insights Ahead: Patterson-UTI Energy's Quarterly Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Patterson-UTI Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Patterson-UTI Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.13% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Patterson-UTI Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.09 0.03 EPS Actual -0.13 0.00 -0.13 0.00 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 0.00 2.00

Market Performance of Patterson-UTI Energy's Stock

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy were trading at $5.77 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Patterson-UTI Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Patterson-UTI Energy.

Analysts have provided Patterson-UTI Energy with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $7.7, suggesting a potential 33.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Helmerich & Payne, Seadrill and Valaris, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helmerich & Payne, with an average 1-year price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential 313.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Seadrill, with an average 1-year price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential 564.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential 812.82% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Helmerich & Payne, Seadrill and Valaris, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Patterson-UTI Energy Outperform -9.56% $28.10M -1.45% Helmerich & Payne Neutral 49.19% $157.21M -5.72% Seadrill Buy 0.53% $32M -1.45% Valaris Neutral 0.84% $184M 5.07%

Key Takeaway:

Patterson-UTI Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is one of the substantial land rig drilling contractors in the United States. Its 2023 merger with NexTier greatly expanded its pressure pumping operations, as well, and the firm now controls nearly 20% of the North American market for drilling and completions services. The company operates under three reportable business segments: (i) drilling services, (ii) completion services, and (iii) drilling products. It also provides directional drilling services and tool rental services in united states onshore oil and gas basins.

Key Indicators: Patterson-UTI Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Patterson-UTI Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Patterson-UTI Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.