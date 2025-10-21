Earnings Outlook For First American Financial

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that First American Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44.

The announcement from First American Financial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 3.45% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at First American Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.42 0.65 1.09 1.14 EPS Actual 1.53 0.84 1.35 1.34 Price Change % 3.00 5.00 0.00 0.00

Tracking First American Financial's Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial were trading at $61.1 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

