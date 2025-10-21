Earnings Outlook For Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77.

Anticipation surrounds Texas Capital Bancshares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.36, leading to a 0.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 0.95 1.08 0.94 EPS Actual 1.63 0.92 1.43 1.60 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 1.00 -2.00

Texas Capital Bancshares Share Price Analysis

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares were trading at $81.58 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.