Earnings Preview: O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect O'Reilly Automotive to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

The market awaits O'Reilly Automotive's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at O'Reilly Automotive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.66 0.65 0.77 EPS Actual 0.78 0.62 0.63 0.76 Price Change % 3.00 -2.00 -1.00 0.00

Performance of O'Reilly Automotive Shares

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive were trading at $100.97 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for O'Reilly Automotive visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.