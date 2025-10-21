Uncovering Potential: United Rentals's Earnings Preview

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Rentals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $12.38.

Investors in United Rentals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 8.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Rentals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 10.54 8.91 11.63 12.48 EPS Actual 10.47 8.86 11.59 11.80 Price Change % 9.00 10.00 2.00 -1.00

Performance of United Rentals Shares

Shares of United Rentals were trading at $1000.29 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on United Rentals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on United Rentals.

With 12 analyst ratings, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $989.25, indicating a potential 1.1% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fastenal, Ferguson Enterprises and W.W. Grainger, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fastenal, with an average 1-year price target of $48.75, suggesting a potential 95.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ferguson Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $251.44, suggesting a potential 74.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for W.W. Grainger, with an average 1-year price target of $1001.0, suggesting a potential 0.07% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Fastenal, Ferguson Enterprises and W.W. Grainger, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Rentals Outperform 4.51% $1.53B 6.98% Fastenal Neutral 11.68% $965.80M 8.71% Ferguson Enterprises Outperform 6.93% $2.69B 12.32% W.W. Grainger Neutral 5.61% $1.75B 13.48%

Key Takeaway:

United Rentals ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, principally operating in the US and Canada. It has 16% share in a highly fragmented market serving general industrial (49%), commercial construction (46%), and residential construction (5%). The company operates a $21 billion fleet of equipment, including aerial platforms, forklifts, excavators, trucks, power generators, and various other materials serving local and national accounts from nearly 1,600 locations in North America and 100 abroad. It has pursued a strategy of bundling specialty rental capabilities to offer its customers more advanced solutions in addition to its core equipment rental business, supporting its ambitions to become a one-stop shop for customers and enhance and maintain its margin profile.

United Rentals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Rentals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.51% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.6, United Rentals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

