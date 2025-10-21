Examining the Future: Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings Outlook

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.50.

The announcement from Thermo Fisher Scientific is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.23 5.10 5.94 5.24 EPS Actual 5.36 5.15 6.10 5.28 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 -1.00 -3.00

Tracking Thermo Fisher Scientific's Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific were trading at $543.84 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Thermo Fisher Scientific

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The consensus rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific is Outperform, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $559.11 implies a potential 2.81% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Danaher, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Danaher, with an average 1-year price target of $227.71, suggesting a potential 58.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agilent Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $148.36, suggesting a potential 72.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $218.44, suggesting a potential 59.83% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Danaher, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Thermo Fisher Scientific Outperform 2.97% $4.41B 3.24% Danaher Buy 3.36% $3.52B 1.08% Agilent Technologies Neutral 10.14% $888M 5.37% IQVIA Hldgs Buy 5.32% $1.32B 4.53%

Key Takeaway:

Thermo Fisher Scientific ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year-end 2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Financial Insights: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Thermo Fisher Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Thermo Fisher Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Thermo Fisher Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

