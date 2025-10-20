Hanmi Financial's Earnings Outlook

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hanmi Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Investors in Hanmi Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 11.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.57 0.53 0.48 EPS Actual 0.50 0.58 0.58 0.49 Price Change % -11.00 3.00 7.00 7.00

Hanmi Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hanmi Financial were trading at $23.31 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.