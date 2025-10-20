Earnings Preview: Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Fulton Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Fulton Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Performance of Fulton Financial Shares

Shares of Fulton Financial were trading at $17.09 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Fulton Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.